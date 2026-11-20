Orange City Women’s Bowling Club News:

The final of the minor pairs was played on Tuesday, November 10, with P Nokes and M Johns winning a close battle 17-13 against L Wittig and J Lam.

Congratulations to winners Nokes and Johns, and commiserations to Wittig and Lam. Lucky winners drawn from the cards were M Boers, R McGroder, and P Stedman. Lucky losers were S Moloney and M Shiels. Lucky door winners were M Johns, C Wright, and R McGroder.

Lucky raffle ticket winners were M Johns (first), M Crawford (second), and R Wright (third). A total of 24 bowlers enjoyed a lovely evening of twilight bowls on Wednesday, November 11. The lucky winning rink was Ann Visman and Norm Wilson, with Steve and Verna Tos the runners-up. The evenings are getting warmer (thank goodness), so anyone interested in playing is welcome to come along.

Dates to remember: Twilight bowls: Wednesday evenings. Names need to be in by 5pm for a 6pm start. Come on down for a fun night of bowls and laughter. BBQ available from 5.30pm. Unification AGM vote: Tuesday, November 17, after bowls, for fully affiliated members only.

State 4s: Nominations are now open. The list is on the regional noticeboard in the foyer. Registration is online only. Members’ welfare: Our thoughts and best wishes are with members who are unwell and those receiving treatment in hospital. We look forward to your speedy recovery.

Thinking about taking up lawn bowls? Free coaching sessions for beginners are held by an accredited coach each Wednesday at 10am, or by appointment.

Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact the Orange City Bowling Club on 6362 2533.