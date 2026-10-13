The NSW/ACT Deaf Bowls Championships were held over four days at Bloomfield Country Club in Orange.

Bowlers travelled from all across NSW and the ACT to compete in the championships, with two local Orange bowlers also taking part.

Competitors battled it out across a number of events, including Singles, Pairs and Fours, as well as the popular Country vs City competition.

It was a fantastic four days of competition, bringing together deaf bowlers from across the state and territory to enjoy some great bowls, friendly competition and plenty of camaraderie.