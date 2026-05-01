In Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News, the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Orange Ex-Services’ Club will be held in the Coral Sea Room of the Club on Wednesday, May 6, 2 at 6:30pm.

Copies of the Agenda of the AGM are available at the Country Club for your perusal.

All Grade 3 and 5 Pennant Teams playing in the Regional Playoffs must be dressed strictly in Country Club Clothing, including a hat.

The City versus Country Charity Day at Orange City Bowling Club is now on the 30th of May. The nominations sheet is on the board in the alcove.

The Ladies Club have invited the men to play in their Thursday morning comp. Names can be added to their list in the alcove on the right-hand side of the bench by Wednesday, or call Trish Wilson on 0400 379 294 before 9 am. Dress code is neat casual.

Nominations are open for The PMW PLUS Open Gender Pairs tournament. Please contact Jim Finn on 0418 651 382. The Nominations are nearly full, so if you want to put in a team, you'd better be quick.

On Saturday, May 2, the Triples begin at 12:30. Please be at the club by 12:15pm.

Handicap Singles to recommence on May 31, with two rounds being played on the day. The first round of the knockout kicks off at 10am, and the second round at 1pm.

Tuesday, April 21, socials had 55 bowlers using both greens on a lovely Autumn day.

Raffle winners were: Bruce Kingham, Luke Galvin and Mick Doyle.

Lucky Rink winners: Maree Haigh-Cole and James Kemp (Bear).

Unfortunates’ Rink: Verna Tos and Tony Hoy.

Consolation winners: Darcy Warren, Bob Jenkins and Paul McFarland.

For Saturday, May 3, and Tuesday 5th May, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct & Etiquette tips: During the Handicap Singles, don’t forget to thank your marker. They are volunteers, and your “thank you” shows respect and gratitude.

Happy bowling!