Orange Anglican Grammar School (OAGS) recently made history, taking out the inaugural Trinity Shield after a thrilling day of competition against two Dubbo independent schools.

Students from OAGS, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School (MAGS) and Dubbo Christian School (DCS) went head-to-head at DCS on Monday, August 31, competing across basketball, rugby, netball and soccer.

With every result counting towards the overall Shield, the competition remained tight throughout the day, with OAGS ultimately finishing just one point ahead of MAGS.

OAGS Year 12 student Macey Paul said being the first school to claim the Shield made the win even more memorable.

“It’s pretty special to be the first school to win the Trinity Shield,” Macey said.

“Everyone really got behind each other throughout the day, and there was a great atmosphere between the three schools. Hopefully we can come back next year and defend it.”

The Trinity Shield was created by the three schools’ Heads of Sport – Patrick Connors (MAGS), Dominique Hutchison (OAGS) and Carolyn Brothers (DCS) – with support from DCS Business Manager Scott Morris.

The competition aims to give senior students more opportunities to represent their schools while building friendships, school pride and healthy rivalry.

DCS Principal Andrew Manning said the event was about far more than the final score.

“The Trinity Shield is about much more than the results on the scoreboard. It’s about bringing our three school communities together, creating opportunities for our senior students and building a tradition they can take real ownership of,” Mr Manning said.

With strong support from spectators throughout the day, the inaugural event has laid the foundations for a new annual tradition. Plans are already underway to expand the Trinity Shield beyond sport, with academic and creative arts events potentially joining the competition in future years.