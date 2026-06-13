Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Men’s Bowls News: On Tuesday, 30th May, socials were washed out with some more welcome rain.

Saturday Socials had 20 Bowlers, with many members away at various King’s Birthday Tournaments.

The travelling bowlers, who went to Nyngan, had a fantastic time. Unfortunately, they didn’t come away with enough wins to make the playoffs, but all had a wonderful time and would like to thank the Nyngan Bowling Club for their hospitality

We also had a team play in Cowra in their Versatility Mixed Fours with Geoff Lockwood, Brad Lamont, Jodie Quinn of West Wyalong and Sally Hedger, coming in second. Congratulations!

The raffle winner was Al Gregory.

Lucky Rink Winners: Clive Noakes, Simon Kempson and Rob Delarue.

Semi Finals to be played on Saturday, 13th June 2026.

Linda McFadden vs Wayne Carr and Christine Shaw vs Peter Stewart.

For Saturday 13th and Tuesday 16th June, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220, or the club on 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!