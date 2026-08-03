Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday, July 23, 16 ladies and men braved a cold day and played two games of pairs and a game of fours.

Justin and Kathy defeated Marianne and Jan.

Vicki and Vi had a well-fought draw with Jane and Michelle.

Judy, Veronica, Annette and Denise L defeated Trish, Yvonne, Julie and Verna.

A reminder to put September 10 aside for our annual Friendship Day.

Good luck to our Grade Four Pennants team of ladies who are off to Wollongong to play in the NSW State Playoffs after winning the Mid West Grade Four Pennants title earlier this year. Go, Country Club!

Also a reminder that the Annual Country vs City Championships have been delayed until September 19. Please put your name on the list in the alcove again if you would still like to participate.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather – we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400 379 294 or Jane on 0419 620 077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram @oesc_womensbowls or Facebook, Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women's Bowls.