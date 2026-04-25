In Orange Ex-Services Country Club Men's Bowls news, our grade 3 pennants team will be travelling to Parkes Railway, playing against Dubbo on the 16th May and our 5s will be travelling to Dubbo City and play against Condobolin and Parkes Railway on the 16 and 17th May.

All Grade 3 and 5 Pennant Teams playing in the Regional Playoffs must be dressed strictly in Country Club Clothing, including a hat.

The City versus Country Charity Day is being played at Orange City on the 30th May. The nominations sheet is on the board in the alcove.

The Ladies Club have invited the men to play in their Thursday morning comp. Names can be added to their list in the alcove on the right-hand side of the bench by Wednesday, or call Trish Wilson on 0400 379 294 before 9am. Dress code is neat casual.

Nominations are open for The PMW PLUS Open Gender Pairs tournament. Please contact Jim Finn on 0418 651 382

Tuesday, 14 April socials had 51 bowlers using both rinks.

Raffle winners were,Ray Windsor, Bill Keogh and Peter Brooking.

Lucky Rink winners were Carl Jager, Simon Kempson and Pat Nieuwendyk.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Tony Hoy and James Kemp.

Consolation winners: Darcy Warren, Bob Jenkins and Paul McFarland.

Saturday Socials had 19 Bowlers with several members playing in Bathurst.

Raffle winner: Justin Whaley.

Lucky Rink Winners: Mark Besson, Tony Bowers (Never Wins anything!) and Clint Gamble.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

For Tuesday 28 April and Saturday 3 May, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30am for a 12:30 pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct & Etiquette tips:

During the Handicap Singles, don’t forget to thank your marker. They are volunteers, and as well as your “thank you” also offer a drink after the game.

Happy bowling!