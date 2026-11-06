Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

I would like to give my sincere thanks to our past Senior Vice President, Peter Baker, on his retirement from the committee. I would also like to thank the President of the Orange Ex-Services’ Club, Graham Gentles, for his kind letter of thanks for all the titles Peter has held during his time on the Orange Ex-Services Country Club Men’s Bowling Club Committee. Peter was once President, Secretary and Treasurer, all in one year, an achievement that I personally don’t think can or will ever be matched. Peter has been a dedicated club member for 38 years, which is quite rare to see.

Thank you, Pete, for everything you have done, and we know you will continue doing your best for the benefit of the club.

It would be remiss of me not to mention and thank our (little) Warrior Justin Whaley, for everything he does for the club and has contributed since becoming a member.

Justin was flown to Westmead a few weeks ago as tests had shown that his transplanted kidney was starting to fail. He has been battling infections and the like for quite a few weeks but is slowly on the way to recovery and hopefully will be back home soon.

Also, thank you to all the members, especially Peter Brooking, who have taken up the work that Justin does. Much appreciated.

The next get-together of the “Catch-Up Mates” will be on Thursday 12 November, 10am at the Country Club. All are welcome.

Tuesday, social bowls:

Raffle winners: Jim Duffy, Tony Bowers, and Barry Lowe.

Lucky rink winners: Graham Pitt, Julie Pitt and Marg Henry.

Unfortunates’ rink: Bernie King, Jan Fenwick and P.A. Baker.

Consolation rink: Dave Cleal, ?, and Bruce Warbuton.

Jackpot was won by: Tony Hoy, James (Bear) Kemp, Phil Knight, Robyn Mullen and Luke Galvin.

On Saturday, 28 Bowlers graced the green, which turned out to be quite windy and with late rain.

Raffle winners: Phil McGarity.

Lucky rink winners: Bernie King (the cash cow is back!), Linda McFadden and Dennis Morcom.

For Saturday 7th & Tuesday 10th November, please call Jim Finn 0418 651 382, Peter Wright 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210.

Happy Bowling!