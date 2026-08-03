Orange City Women's Bowls News:

Orange City women held their annual Gala Day last Tuesday on a beautiful sunny winters day.

Visiting teams in attendance were Majellan, Manildra and two teams from Orange Ex-Services' Country Club.Three-bowl triples were the order of the day, and two teams of winners were drawn from the cards.

The winners on the day were A Nash, T Wilson and J Adams from Orange Ex-Services' Country Club and P Nokes, J Lowe and H Lord from Orange City.

Jenny Lennon's perpetual Spider was won by K Sands from Orange Ex-Services' Country Club.

Raffle hampers went to R Doyle, L Draper, J Macdouall and V Toss.

The Money trees were won by S Jenkins and P Swain.

The 100 Club first prize was won by C Fisher, second prize went to S Jenkins and third prize went to M Fairbairn.

The Lollie Jar was shared by two winners who were one number either side of the correct number and they were M Shiels and P Swain.

Lucky door prizes went to J Macdouall, S Tattersall, D Sutton, M Cudars, M Crawford and Patron May Phipps.

Thank you to all those in attendance, making the day a great success.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we hold free coaching sessions for beginners by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club on 63 62 2533.