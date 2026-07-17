Orange City Rugby Union Club was back at Pride Park on Saturday, July 11, with a memorable day of rugby, community spirit and celebration as the club hosted its annual Ladies Day. The occasion recognised the invaluable contribution of the women who work tirelessly behind the scenes to support the club. From volunteering on game day to supporting their partners, husbands and children throughout the season.

There was plenty of on-field action to match the occasion, with Orange City's First and Second grades producing spirited performances against the Bathurst Bulldogs.

The Orange City Second Grade led for most of the contest before heartbreak struck in the dying minutes. Bathurst crossed for a late try to snatch a thrilling 25–24 victory.

But the First Grade ensured the home crowd had plenty to celebrate, delivering an outstanding display to overpower the Bulldogs 55–10. The convincing First Grade win, combined with the club's celebration of Ladies Day, made for a memorable afternoon at Pride Park for Orange City supporters.