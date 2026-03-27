Orange City have secured their place in the Second Grade Grand Final, defeating Kinross in a match cut short by the weather on Saturday, March 21. Orange City went to the crease first, making 7-186 from their 40 overs. The game ended in the 25th over of the second inning, with Kinross at 6-82, but 48 runs behind the DLS par score.

In the Grand Final Matches this weekend, Orange CYMS will have five teams competing for championships across four grades. In the Bathurst Orange Inter District Grand Final, Orange CYMS play St Pats Old Boys at Bathurst. CYMS teams will meet Orange City in both Second and Third Grades, and CYMS Gold will play clubmates CYMS Lions in 4th Grade.