Last week, Orange City women held their annual President's Day to help Kay Kennedy celebrate her third year as President. Congratulations, Kay, we thank you for your hard work and support.

Clubs that came from across our region to help celebrate were: Orange Ex-Services' Country Club, fielding two teams; Parkes Sports Club, also fielding two teams; Molong; Manildra; Canowindra; and Magellan from Bathurst. Thank you to all these clubs for their support and friendship.

Nine rinks played across two greens, and three bowl triples were the order of the day.

The first winning team drawn from the cards was Annette Nash, Trish Wilson and skip Judy Adams, from Orange Ex-Services' Country Club

The second winning team, also drawn from the cards, was Liz Draper, Robyn Stenhouse and skip Leonie McGarrie.

Jenny Lennon's perpetual Spider was won by Annette Nash.

Dawn Sutton's lucky coin Spider went to Jenny Macdouall.

The bowl closest to President Kay's was Lyn Wittig's.

Many thanks go out to all our club members who volunteered their time and effort in making this day so special.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching for beginners by an accredited coach, on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.