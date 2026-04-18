The Rugby season officially got underway all around the Central West on Saturday, with the Orange City Lions hosting Dubbo Roos at Pride Park on a chilly but sunny autumn.

It was far from the start the Lions had hoped for, with Dubbo claiming victory in all the Colts and Men's grades after some hotly contested matches: 1st Grade 25-33; 2nd Grade 10-14; 3rd Grade 17-22; and U19 Colts 7-31.

But in a bright sport for the club, the Lionesses put on a clinic against the four-time consecutive premiers, running over eight unanswered tries with the score at the final whistle 48-0.