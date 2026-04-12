The Orange City Women's Major Singles Championship kicked off last week with seven rinks in play. Two rinks of three-bowl social triples were also played on the day. Congratulations to the bowlers who won through to the next round. They were Sue Clinghan, Nerida Black, Lyn Wittig, Robyn Doyle, Maria Crawford, Mary Carr, Helen Lord, and Jo Lam, who had the bye. Commiserations to their opponents, who also played some great bowls. Thanks to the Umpire on the day, Doug Swain. Thank you to all the volunteers who marked on the day as well.

Singles and Social bowlers all went into the prize draw, which was drawn from the cards. Sue Clinghan and her rink marker Cathy Wright came up trumps to collect the money. The lucky losers for the day were Jan Lockie, Peter Lord and Pat Nokes.

The 100 Club first prize went to Maria Crawford, the second prize went to Kay Kennedy and the third prize was won by Robyn Doyle.

Raffle winners on the day were Sheryl Jenkins, Margo Fairbairn and Robyn Wright.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we hold free coaching sessions for beginners by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.

Happy bowling, everyone!