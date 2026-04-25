The Major Singles semi-finals were played last week, along with four rinks of social bowls. Sue Clinghan played well to defeat Robyn Doyle, and Helen Lord fought hard to defeat Mary Carr.

All rinks, including the Championships, went into a draw from the cards for the day's prize pot. Helen Lord and her rink marker Lyn Wittig came away with the money, and the lucky loser Mary Carr came from the same rink. What a lucky card!

Thanks to the markers and umpire for the day, Sheryl Jenkins.

Orange City Women's Club Patron May Phipps came along to watch the semi-final, and also to celebrate her 95th birthday. Well played, May! What a wonderful achievement. Happy birthday and wishing you many more!

Don't forget President's Day is May 12, and there is an attendance sheet on the ladies' board. The permanent list will not apply on that day.

Thinking about playing lawn bowls? If so, we hold free coaching sessions by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment, text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.