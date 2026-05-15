Orange City Women's Major Pairs Championships kicked off last Tuesday, with two games in play and the remaining teams having a bye.

Sue Moloney and Helen Lord made a comeback to take the win over Joann Lam and Lynn Wittig, and Kristeen Oates and Kay Kennedy played strongly to defeat Mary Carr and Robyn Doyle. Thank you to Sheryl Jenkins for umpiring the day.

Round two will be played in two weeks time, as Presidents' Day is up next.

Last Tuesday was also Trophy Day which included the Championship games, along with social games.

The overall winners were determined by the lowest winning margin of the day. The team of Peter Lord, Jan Selwood and skip Marianne Boers won with a margin of two shots.

The lucky losers on the day were drawn from the cards, and they were Mary Carr and Robyn Doyle.

In the raffles, Robyn Wright took first prize, Kay Kennedy second prize and Robyn Doyle.

Condolences to Ann Kelly on the sad passing of her husband, Ted. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Ann.

Thinking about taking up lawn bowls? If so, we hold free coaching sessions by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.