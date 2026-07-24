Orange City Women's Bowls News:

The Orange City Women's Major Triples Championship final was played last Tuesday under very cold conditions. Luckily, the forecast rain held off, and all players escaped dry, if a tad cold!

Pat Stedman, Pam Gersbach and skip Kay Kennedy took on the team of Kristeen Oates, Sue Moloney and skip Helen Lord in difficult conditions.

Congratulations go to Kristeen, Sue and Helen on taking out the Triples. Well played, ladies!

Commiserations to Pat, Pam and Kay, who fought hard and displayed quality bowls on the day.

Many thanks to Sheryl Jenkins for umpiring.

In Social bowls, the winners of the day drawn from the cards were: Pat Swain and skip Maria Crawford.

Lucky losers also drawn from the cards were: Jenny Macdouall and skip Virginia Dunn.

Lucky door prizes were won by Mary Carr, Helen Lord and Ann Kelly.

In the 100 Club, first prize went to Sheryl Jenkins, second prize to Jenny Lowe and third prize went to Nerida Black.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching for beginners each Wednesday morning at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club on 63622533.