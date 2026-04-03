The Orange District Cricket Association season wrapped up on Saturday, March 28, with three grand final matches played on grounds around Orange.

In Second grade, Orange City ( 4-139) defeated Orange CYMS (135) by six wickets at Wade Park. CYMS batted first, with their last wicket falling in the final over. Solid batting by City saw them comfortably chase the 135-run total.

In 3rd grade, Orange City was again triumphant over Orange Cyms at Riawena Oval, with City bowling out their opponents for just 68 runs. Final score was Orange City 2-71 def Orange CYMS 66.

The 4th-grade grand final saw CYMS Gold (8-147) defeat clubmates CYMS Lions (5-146) in a closely contested match at Bloomfield Oval.

In the Bathurst and Orange Inter District grand Final, Bathurst St Pat's Old Boys defeated Orange CYMS 1st grade side in a two-day match at Bathurst.