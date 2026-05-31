On Saturday night, May 23, the Orange Basketballers competing in the U23 Youth League came up against an older and more physical side, going down to the Dubbo Rams 114-60. After the game, coach Bianca Wilson said her team features players ranging from 16 to 18 years old, competing against opponents aged between 18 and 22.

“The game IQ, strength, size and maturity of the opposition makes it a tough contest,” Wilson said. “However, the players turn up twice a week to train and are a dedicated young group building for future seasons.”

Wilson said the team knew the challenge would be difficult, but believes the competition is creating an important pathway for Orange Eagles players to continue their basketball careers beyond the U18 ranks.