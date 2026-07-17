Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

Hello Bowlers and Visitors,

Special mention to everyone who has contributed to the wrong bias and donation box; you and your fellow bowlers have now contributed $289.20 for the Royal Far West children’s charity. Well done!

Restricted Triples tournament Nominations: requirements are per flyer.

Fred Maw Memorial Mixed Pairs Tournament sponsored by ADIACARE, health care equipment: details are now out in the alcove

Nominations for the over 40s Pairs are also available and close on the 11th August 2026.

The Rookie Singles, sectional round robin and final will be played at the Country Club on the 1st and 2nd August. Also, the Regional Mixed Pairs will be up for Nominations soon, so keep a lookout on BowlsLink for entry details or see Phil for more information.

Tuesday, we had some sunshine and a terrific turnout of 44 bowlers.

Raffle winners: Geoff Lockwood, Jim Hill and Rick Stephens.

Lucky rink winners: Luke Taylor, Garry Pearce and Wayne Carr.

Unfortunates’ winners: Yoka Smith, Pheobe Coster, Robin Mullens and Ron Dunn.

Consolations winners: Doug Nonnemacher, Bill Keogh and Rick Stephens.

Saturday Socials - we had 32 bowlers for a wintery day.

Raffle winners: Phil McGarity and Clive Noakes.

Lucky rink winners: Clive Noakes, Simon Kempson and Neil Higgins.

Unfortunates’ rink winners: Tony Bowers and Rob Delarue.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

Just a reminder that Jim Finn and Peter Wright are unavailable and contacts are as follows:

For Saturday 18th and 21st July, please call Ron Dunn 0484 236 522, Geoff Carthew 0407 086 658, or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!