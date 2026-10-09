Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

Anyone wishing to play pennants this year, there is a sheet available; just see Jim Finn or Phil McGarity.

The nomination sheet for the Committee is still open. This is open to all who wish to contribute to the club.

The AGM is being held on the 31st October, with members arriving at 10:30 for sign-in for a 11am start. After the meeting, there will also be a “President’s shout” at the bar.

On Tuesday, we had 45 social bowlers as well as three Championship Games.

Raffle winners: Geoff Lockwood, Neil Higgins and Nev Seton.

Lucky rink winners: Nev Seton.

Unfortunates’ rink winners: Doug Nonnemacher, Rick Stephens and Bill Keogh. The boys are back.

Consolation winners: Luke Taylor.

Jackpot was not won.

Round 2 of the Singles Championships: Luke Taylor 25 def Dennis Morcom 10.

On Saturday, there were no social bowls due to the rain.

Sunday, played the 3rd round of the Singles Championships: Peter Stewart 25 def Nev Seton 12.

Happy Bowling!