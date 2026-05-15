In Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News, our Grade 3 Pennants team will be travelling to Parkes Railway to play against Dubbo on May 16. Our Grade 5 team will be travelling to Dubbo City to play against Condobolin and Parkes Railway on May 16 and 17. It’s getting closer!

The Ladies Club has invited the men to play in their Thursday morning comp. Names can be put on their list in the alcove on the right-hand side of the bench by Wednesday, or you can call Trish Wilson on 0400 379 294 before 9 a.m. The dress code is neat casual.

Tuesday, May 5th Socials

Tuesday, May 5th, socials had 50 bowlers using both rinks. Raffle winners were Peter Brooking, Maurice Aplin, and Mark Wright. The Lucky Rink winners were Darryl West (aka Darling), Kel Kelly (aka Loveable), and Neil Higgins (aka Precious). The Unfortunates’ Rink winners were Rick Stephens, Doug Nonnemacher, and Bill Keogh. Consolation winners included Garry Pearce, Wayne Carr, and Peter Brooking. The raffle was not won.

Saturday, May 9th Socials

Saturday Socials had 46 players in total, with 24 players in the Triples Championships and 22 social players. The raffle winners were Luke Taylor, Geoff Carthew, and Tony Bowers. The Lucky Rink Winners were Maree Haigh-Cole, Robyn Mullen, and Roger Annis-Brown. The Unfortunates’ Rink winners were Ray Windsor, Jim Finn, and Geoff Lockwood. Consolation winners included Peter Griffith, John Cooper, and Peter Stewart. The jackpot was not won.

Triples Championship Results

Team Taylor defeated Team Lange. Team Carr defeated Team Shaw. Team Stewart defeated Team Kempson. Team McGarity defeated Team Lockwood in a nail-biter!

For Saturday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 19, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220, or the club on 6361 3210. Names must be submitted by 11:30 p.m. for a 12:30 p.m. start.