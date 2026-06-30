It was a big weekend for the Orange Hawks recently, both on and off the field, as the rugby league celebrated its 45-year history. It was Old Boys Day at Wade Park, with past players cheering on the First Grade squad who ran out in special guernseys against Lithgow Workies, winning the match 22-12. It was also a special match for Rakai Tuheke and Jack Aumuller, who celebrated the incredible milestone of 100 games for the Hawks. The celebrations continued that evening at the Orange Ex-Services' Club, with the club holding a special 45-year anniversary ball.