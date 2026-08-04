It was one of the coldest Sundays of the winter so far, but at Wade Park there was plenty of action to warm local footy fans, as rugby league rivals Orange Hawks and Orange CYMS went head-to-head once more on July 26.

With their previous meeting a draw, both teams came into the match determined to claim the win. Orange Hawks opened the scoring with the first try of the game, although the conversion attempt was unsuccessful. At half-time, the Hawks held a narrow 10–6 lead. However, CYMS fought back strongly in the second half to take an 18–16 lead, setting up a thrilling finish. Hawks refused to give in, scoring late to regain the advantage and secure a hard-fought 22–18 victory.