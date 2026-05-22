The Orange Netball Association held their State Age Carnival on Sunday, May 17, at the PCYC courts. All age groups from 11 years through to Under-17s competed, along with development teams. Teams played against local clubs in ideal weather conditions for netball, making for a fantastic day of competition and sportsmanship.

The Association is now preparing for the Netball NSW State Age Carnival, which will be held in June and July.

Winners: U11s Orange division - Orange Black; U11s White division - Bathurst; U12s -Forbes; U13s - Orange State Team; U14s -Orange U13 State Team; U15s - Orange; and U17s -Orange State Team.