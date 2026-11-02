More than 400 people turned out at Gosling Creek on Saturday morning, October 24, to celebrate the 10th birthday of Orange Parkrun!

Orange parkrun began in October 2016 - one of the earliest parkruns in regional NSW. Since that time, they have held over 450 parkrun events at Gosling Creek Reserve, attracting more than 10,000 participants over the years, and involving more than 1,000 different individuals as volunteers.

And Orange parkrun is still looking as strong as ever attracting about 300 runners and walkers every Saturday at 8am. Whether you are an experienced runner, new to running, or just visiting all are welcome to join in.

See our print and digital edition for more photos.