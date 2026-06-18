Best wishes from the Orange Tenpin Bowling family to Bob Taylor. We are all thinking of you and hope you are back with us soon. I have been given the impossible (but honourable) task of filling Bob's bowling shoes, so here goes...

Because Monday was the King’s Birthday holiday, there is no Monday league report.

High Roller SERIES of the week goes to Lachlan Turner with a PB 723 series (171) over average. Lachlan bowls in the Wednesday 6.20pm league and is bowling well.

High Roller GAME this week goes to Nathaniel Mason with a 250 game (48 over average). Nathaniel bowls in the Wednesday 7.30pm league

From Tuesday’s Juniors 4pm league:

Charlie Petrelleh had a (43 over average), Arno Willemsen had a (31 over average), and Cleo Bennici had a (30 over average).

Great to see the juniors bowling well and enjoying the game!

A big shout-out to the parents in all the junior leagues, getting the juniors to the bowling centre every week. I'm sure they and Orange Tenpin Centre appreciate your involvement.

Tuesday 7.30pm league High Games: Luke Hannon 240, Casey Perry 239, and Jason Brown 236. Well done guys this is a very competitive league!

Wednesday 6.20 pm league:

This week’s High Roller series winner, Lachlan Turner, had games of 229 -267-227 that were unbeatable. Well done!

Taking out the ALMOST THERE Title was Rodney Knight with a magnificent 199, Will Mastronardi (56 over average), and Hudson Howard (64 over average). All bowling exceptionally well!

Wednesday 7.30pm league:

Nick Flannery had a great 707 series, Nathaniel Mason had a high game of 250 (48 over average), and above-average scores from Brandon Trenholm (64 over average) and Khye Downey (55 over average). Great bowling from everyone!

Thursday 6pm league:

Kayla Johnstone had a great game and PB of 128 (45 over average), while Dale Lovett had a great game of 149 (51 over average). Fantastic bowling, well done guys!

Thursday 7.30 pm league: Dean Wells had a high game of 242 (58 over average), Kerry Hogan (54 over average), Milo Lees (40 over average), Kerry Hogan (54 over average), and Sharon Hogan (31 over average). Well bowled guys!

Friday 4pm league Star Bowlers: Madeline Bugden 111 game (39 over average), 215 series (71 over average), and Bradley Johnson 178 game (68 over average).

Friday 6pm Mr Shoemaker league Star Bowlers: Stephanie Ward 153 game (42 over average), and Mathew Harris 164 game (40 over average) 448 series (76 over average). Well done guys!

New players are always welcome and there is a league to suit you! Come and enjoy life with us!

Cheers, David J.