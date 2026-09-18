Orange City Women's Bowling Club Notes:

Pairs and Triples were the order of the day last Tuesday on Social Day.

Winners drawn from the cards were the team of Moira John's and skip Leigh Sutton.

Lucky loser's also drawn from the cards were, Robyn Wright, Marissa Sweeney and skip Mary Carr.

In the Raffle, Virginia Dunn took out first prize, Pat Swain second prize and third prize went to Karen Bouffler.

Thinking of those on our sick and or injured list and wishing you all a speedy recovery.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we hold free coaching sessions for beginners by an accredited coach each Wednesday morning at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club on 63 62 2533