Let’s get started with a look at the Wednesday 6.20pm league, where Hayden Swallow scored 177 over average, and he was followed by Tahlia Brown from the Monday 7.30pm league, who scored 138 over average, and finally there was Cooper Fitzpatrick from the Wednesday 7.30pm league, who scored 110 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Trace Track Car Wash was Hayden Swallow who scored that marvellous 177 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of three free practice games was Paul Allen who scored a great 247 (PB). As this score was 74 over average, Paul was named the third Man of the Moment for July and is next in line hoping to win the voucher from Guys Cuts.

Of course there plenty trying to beat Greg among them being Tahlia Brown 200 (PB), Casey Perry 237, Nick Flannery 264, Lachlan Turner 252, Joshua Johnstone 225, Hudson Howard 232, Hayden Swallow 276, Josh Thornton 242, Will Peate 224 (PB), Travis McMahon 264, Paul Allen 247 (PB), Bayley Swallow 224, Dean Wells 219, Xavier Mason 220, Jordan Trenholm 232, Steve McConnell 269, Khye Downey 215, Liam Whitton 200, Adrian Bowyer 223 and Ben Walsh 214.

Not to be left out there was Joel Kotynia 207, Ken McLachlan 201 and Jacinta Woods 200.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the voucher from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Leanne Corkett who scored 177 (PB).

Of course there were many trying to beat Leanne among them being Hunter Press 185, John Burton 184, Alan Stibbard 199, Diana Bleakly 155, Nick Millar 199, Koen Roberts 192, Isaac Clifton 152, Verona Gavin 179, Lani Gouge 165, Mick Moorby 191, Jenny Solling 145, Tori Downey 189, Geoff Thomas 181, Cooper Fitzpatrick 195, David Jameson 187, Morgan Andreas 148, Kayla Johnstone 121, Tracey Brown 152, Annabelle Lawford 118, Janita Perry 162, Scott Jones 157 and Oscar Christofferson 180.

Also there were several trying hard, among them being Kailas Bucknal 159, Matthew Woodham 183, Joel Everett 165, Cody Frecklington 176, Denneka Beath 164, Rodney Knight 198, Noah King 196, Allan Westendorf 166, Ron Quinlan 175 and Elijah Cole 103.

The third Female of Note for and next in line hoping for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Tahlia Brown who scored 200 (PB), which 67 over average and part of her 138 over average for the series.