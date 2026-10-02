Perfect conditions greeted the competitors for the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.

Some highlights were: a massive upset win for Roshan Naidoo, winning three nil; Niyo Samwel almost pulling off a massive upset, going down in five games; and Belinda Thurtell remaining without a victory this season.

Div 1: Josh C def Jack P 3-0; Glenn A def Frank C 3-2; Mark G def Lindsay M 3-1; and Morgan M def George E 3-0.

Div 2: Will RB def Dave W 3-0; Grant M def Darren W 3-0; Nathan A def Chris E 3-1; and Hamish C def Nathan G 3-0.

Div 3: Mick T def Brendon A 3-0; James C def Jason D 3-0; Tom S def Rob B 3-2; and John F def Belinda T 3-2.

Div 4: Mitch C def Kym K 3-1; Jon S def Brett Q 3-0; Riley W def Clint W 3-2; and Brett M def Angela W 3-1.

Div 5: Jack G def Bec C 3-1; Roshan N def Gill H 3-0; John H def Niyo S 3-2; and Jacob W def John F 3-0.

Div 6: Steve B def Kate W 3-0; Robyn C def Alex W 3-1; Scott S def Will F 3-0; and Howard W def Angus F 3-2.