In Duntryleague Women’s Golf News...

April Monthly Medal Day: Except for the occasional gust of wind, conditions on the course were near perfect for the monthly medal play at Duntryleague on Tuesday, April 14.

Members of Duntryleague were the sponsors for this event. Thank you to Jo Sangster, Tania Rusden and Jane Wiesner.

Winners of the prestigious medals were:

Division 1- Lisa Cobb with a net 73.

Division 2 - Sandra Foy with a net of 72.

Runners up were Narelle Davidson and Pauline Jani, who are both pictured at presentation with the sponsors. Unfortunately, our medal winners Lisa and Sandra were unavailable for presentation, but congratulations to you all!