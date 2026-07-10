Cavaliers Golf News:

Eleven Cavalier golfers contested their Monthly Medal on Sunday morning; conditions were cool but fine.

Peter Moad revelled in the muddy conditions to record an excellent victory with a net 33.5; second place went to emerging new talent, Chris Milton, with a net 36; third place went to Chris Lynch with a net 36.5.

NTPs: 3rd- Michael McGovern, 5th- Dave Watts, and 6th- Andrew Rutlidge.

Congratulations to the winners!

Hopefully we have fine weather this week so the course can dry out; a few veteran Cavaliers struggled with an arduous walk in heavy conditions.

Next week, Cavs will play their usual 9-hole stroke event.