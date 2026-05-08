The Pinnacle Dragon have had a busy couple of months enjoying a four-week learn to paddle evening session on Wednesday evenings. Three new paddlers have completed their Dragon Pass and are now full members and have even attended their first regatta. Lake Canobolas showed its beauty in the evening sessions in autumn, the water was still, reflections amazing, and wildlife enjoyed watching us paddle around the lake.

Congratulations to Annette who is now a fully qualified Level 2 Sweep having passed her final assessment. Annette was presented with her certificate during a dinner at the Parkview. Taking on the sweep job is a genuine time commitment to the sport of Dragon Boating and a great responsibility on the water. Well done! Two other members are currently undergoing coach training with DB NSW to qualify as a Level 1 Coach. We wish them well. Our coach Pearl Butcher has been absent this past week, contributing her skills as a Water Umpire at the Australian Championships at Lake Kawana. Thank you Pearl for contributing to the wider community of Dragon Boating.

On Sunday March 22, 15 members of the club drove to Forbes to participate in the Fun Regatta competing in the friendly rivalry between other clubs in the Western Region. Paddlers Sarah and Lindsey, and Pearl and Bron, challenged themselves to racing in the pairs, both coming in at a respectable time. It's a challenge moving a 250kg boat with a sweep and timer and just the two paddlers to move it through the water for 100m! There were a lot of laughs and good racing and congratulations to our new sweep, Annette competing in her first regatta. Well done to all those who competed in their first regatta and thanks to the Lachlan Dragons of Forbes for hosting the event.

As a contribution to our community, we have connected with the Life Blood Bank in Orange for those of our members are able to donate blood/plasma on Tuesday, April 28. Thank you to those members who are generously donating much needed blood for others to benefit in their hour of need. During our training session on Sunday, April 26, we stopped for one minute in the middle of the lake with paddles raised in honour of those who have fought in past wars and continue to keep us safe in our country. Dragon Boating is not just about paddling, its about connecting and contributing to our community and supporting physical and mental health for all.

We have now moved into winter times for training and these are Wednesday and Sunday mornings 9.15-10.30am. If you want to come and watch and cheer us on please do. Better still look at our Website www.pinnnacledragonboatclub.au to learn more about us or see us on Facebook and come and join us!

Until next time

Paddles Up!