Once again quiet a few Stars, so let’s go with Hudson Howard from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who scored 143 over average, and he was followed by Ben Berry from Thursday 7.30pm with 118 over average then came Zach Osborne from Monday 6.30pm with 116 over average, and he was followed by Rachel Johnson from Wednesday 7.30pm who scored 110 over average and she was followed Brock Gallagher from Tuesday Scratch Singles with 107 over average, then came James Hammond from Monday 10.00am with 106 over average, then came Ian Middleton from Thursday 9.45am with 105 over average and finally there was Mason Southwell from the Junior Singles challenge with 105 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the Week and winner Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Hudson Howard who bowled that great 143 over average for the series.

The High Score champion was familiar name bowling in a different league, and winner of the three free practice games compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Hudson Howard who scored a wonderful 258 (PB) which was 87 over average.

There were several trying hard to beat Hudson among them being James Hammond 233 (PB), Sue Pagett 200 (PB), Zach Osborne 213 (PB), Travis McMahon 258, Damien Christoff 227, Nick Millar 204, Brock Gallagher 255, Nicholas Culverson 213, Taylor Clark 215, Marilyn Schwenke 222, Aaron Clarke 203, Josh Thornton 253, Brody Jadezak 238, Sam Bennett 243 (PB), Dean Wells 219, Rachel Johnson 204 (PB), Ian Middleton 222 (PB), Gary Hildebrandt 208 (PB), Ben Berry 248, Patrick Govier 213, Jordan Clark 244, Jack Webb 234 and Ben Howard 255 (PB).

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was John Burton who scored a great 196 (PB),

Naturally there were plenty feeling hungry among them James Barlow 182, Matt Carroll 182, Bonny Moon 110, Linda Justin 171, Mary Barber 125, Marilyn Guard 164, Alan Westendorf 199, Henry Phillips 188, Gary James 190, Edward Hoogenboom 195, Rob Jones 199, Steven Jameson 134, Alex Coleman 172, Noah Ferrier 149 and Kalias Bucknell 172.

Not to be ignored there was also Nikki Merritt 128, Bec Stibbard 160, Jayden Christoff 186, Isaac Clifton 151, Jake Armes 188, Will Peate 177, Kevin Fruin 194, Tahlia Brown 191, Barbara Coull 149, Verona Gavin 185, Matt Carroll 198, Pitiah Davis 130, Donna Young 138, Scott Jones 168 and Oliver Davies 178.

Junior of the week and winner of the free game from the Tenpin Bowl was Layla Stunden who scored 71 (PB).

The second Female of note for March hoping for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Rachel Johnson who scored that great 204 (PB) which was 51 over average and part of her 110 over average for the series.

The second Man of the Moment for March trying to win the voucher from Guys Cuts was James Hammond who scored 233 (PB) which was 54 over average and part of his 106 over average for the series.