Quite a few Stars this week, so let’s get going. Firstly we look at Wednesday 6.20pm where there were two Stars these being Noah King with 148 and Tash Brett with 102 over average, next we look Thursday 7.30pm where there were two Stars, these being Samantha Morris with 136 and Ben Walsh with 105 over average, then came the Golden Oldies where there were two Stars these being Vicki Mathew with 125 and Derek Metzger with 111 over average, then Justin Smart from Tuesday Scratch Singles with 178 Over average, Lachlan Turner from the Junior Singles Challenge 176, Lachlan again in the Wednesday 7.30pm 124, Koen Roberts from the Monday 6.30pm 124, Koen Roberts from Monday 7.30pm 117, Nate Carpenter from Tuesday Juniors 113 and finally Corey Harmer from the Thursday Juniors with 104 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Justin Smart who scored that wonderful 178 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of the three practice games compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Rachel Johnson who scored a great 245 (PB). As this score was 88 over average Rachel was named the second Female of Note for September and next in line for the gift certificate from MJs All Hair-All Occasions.

There was plenty trying to beat Rachel among them were Kiel Bugden 225, Alex Coleman 207, Koen Roberts 206, Matthew Woodham 214, Nick Millar 223, Lachlan Turner 257, Justin Smart 232, Brock Gallagher 258, Tash Brett 226, Noah King 249, Hayden Swallow 255, Will Mastronardi 223, Khye Downey 221, Josh Thornton 233, Sam Bennett 241, Travis McMahon 268, Kerry Hogan 203, Casey Perry 245, Ben Walsh 245 and Anne-Marie Johnson 212.

The Almost Made Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Nate Carpenter who scored 196 (PB). As this score was 92 over average Nate was named Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

There were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger, among them were Chelsea McLennan 172, Tyson Morris 189, Rachel Sorrenson 157, Layla Clough 131, Michael Dunsworth 164, Paul Chate 178, Joanna Roweth 118, Lottie Graham 124, Rose Westgeest 136, Cleo Lawson 141, Denise Eslick 156, Vicki Mathew 190, Derek Metzger 192, Gae Claydon 179 and Graham Culverson 179.

Not to be ignored there were also Archie Smith 174, Jaxson Follett 122, Dustin Southwell 145, Karl Hutchings 164, Chris Trommestad 160, Jeremy Jones 176, Ethan Matters 141, Oliver Atkinson 146 (PB), Charlie Petrelle 162 (PB), Cooper Fitzpatrick 182, Tristan Grove 173, Brandon Trenholm 181, Garry Hildebrandt 199, Noah Dziergas 195, Samantha Morris 166 (PB) and Damien Perry 190.

The second Man of the Moment for September was Justin Smart, who scored 232, which was part of his 178-over average for the series.