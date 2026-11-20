Highly talented apprentice jockey Jacob Stiff reached an important milestone when he rode his 80th winner on Saturday, November 14, at Orange.

The win on the Dean Mirfin, Bathurst trained Inyun in the 1400 metres Tamburlaine Organic Wines Class 1 Handicap means Jacob Stiff has now outridden his apprentices claim on country tracks and must now compete on level handicap terms with senior jockeys..

Ridden with typical patience by the apprentice, Inyun ($2.35 favourite) from well back came with a powerful run down the outside to win by a half length from Dark Thinker (Rochelle Wedrat-Kroezen, $26) with Hellfire Henry (Ellen Hennessy, $6.50) finishing third.

The well mannered and quietly spoken Jacob Stiff who lives with his parents on their sheep stud farm at Ballimore near Dubbo, has created a favourable impression with all in the racing industry since having his first race ride in August 2025.

Apprenticed to Michael Mulholland at Dubbo, Jacob Stiff is forecast by many to eventually make a successful transition to regularly riding on provincial and city tracks.

Golden Slipper winning trainer Gary Portelli who began his career at Orange was back in town from his now Warwick Farm base to land a winning double with Reine De Cristal (Liam Riordan, $3.70 favourite) and Soviet Storm (Clayton Gallagher, $1.22 into $1.18).

With the jockeys wearing black armbands, the 1300 metres Izzy’s Gift was run as a memorial to the much loved Izzy Neale who lost her life in a race fall during the week at Warren.

Trained at Orange by Brad Draper, Twin Gift (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $5) arrived in the last stride to win by a nose from Bushwalker (Heavelon Van De Hoven, $7) while Commando Jack (Anna Weatherlake, $7) was a close third.

Orange to race this Friday along with the Bong Bong Picnics followed by Narromine on Tuesday 1st December and Mudgee Cup on Friday, December 8.