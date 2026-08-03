Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Men’s Bowls News:

Hello Bowlers,

It is with great sadness that we say farewell to Reg Robinson, who recently passed away. Our condolences go out to Shirley and family.

Singles Nominations for the start date of 5th September 2026 are out in the alcove, closing date 23 August 2026 at 5pm as per flyer.

Restricted Triples tournament Nominations: requirements are per flyer and nominations close on the 19th August 2026 at 5pm.

Nominations for the over 40s Rookie Pairs are also available and close on the 11th August 2026.

The Rookie Singles, sectional round robin and final will be played at the Country Club on the 1st and 2nd August. Social Bowls will still be on while the Rookies are being played on the Saturday.

The Regional Mixed Pairs nominations are now open; entry is on BowlsLink or see Phi McGarity for more information.

On Tuesday, we had 51 bowlers.

Raffle winners: Garry Pearce, Dave Eves and Geoff Lockwood.

Lucky rink winners: Paul McFarland, Darcy Warren and Bob Jenkins.

Unfortunates’ winners: John Parker, Peter Griffith and Dave Cleal.

Consolation winners: Col Rosser, Darryl West and Ray Windsor.

For Saturday Socials, which turned out to be a lovely winter's day, we had 21 bowlers.

Raffle winner: Al Gregory.

Lucky rink winners: Justin Whaley and P. A. Baker.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

Just a reminder that Jim Finn and Peter Wright are currently unavailable. So, for Saturday 1st August and Tuesday 4th August, please call Ron Dunn 0484 236 522, Geoff Carthew 0407 086 658 or the club 6361 3210.

Names in by 11:30 am for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!