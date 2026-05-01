The Orange 2026 netball season is underway on Saturday, May 2, with Round 1 shaping as a compelling contest between established powerhouses and a rising wave of young challengers. Pam Ryan gives her take on the opening round matches.

Vipers v City:

The season kicks off with a rematch of the 2025 Division 1 Grand Final between Vipers and OCNC Craig Harvey Mechanical (City). On that occasion, Vipers finally wrestled the prized silverware from City’s firm grasp.

Expect that fierce rivalry to spill over into the new season with another highly competitive tussle. Both sides bring proven combinations, big-game experience and a winning attitude.

However, absences could impact both sides. For Vipers, Taylor Hobby comes into defence to replace Vipers stalwart, Abby Kelly, and shooter, Charli Greatbatch, is out injured. City will also be without their shooter, Caitlin Henning, while Caitie Harvey has just returned from a strenuous warm-up on the Kokoda Track.

Dynamic Vipers Centre, Sophie Fardell, expects the game to be tough regardless of who takes the court. Channelling the rivalry, Fardell relishes the prospect of lining up against cagey City opponent, Tegan Dray, when “the two old gals in the middle get into it.”

The match should be worth the watch at 1.45 pm at Anzac Park.

But the story of 2026 may well lie in the emergence of the next generation.

LIFE Studio, OHS Hornets, Hawks Royal Hotel and Kinross 1st are all sides packed with youth, energy and a strong pipeline of representative talent.

KWS 1st v LIFE Studio:

In the early afternoon game at 12.25 pm, KWS takes on LIFE Studio in a match-up that follows a spirited contest late last season.

LIFE has a wealth of representative talent to draw on, with Captain Lucy Wilson and the versatile Sara Rush, both fresh from Sydney metro experience. When available, add to that mix the elite-level Marley Aplin, recently selected in the Australian U19s, and there’s a formidable outfit. The return of wily Mikayla Riley will only strengthen the LIFE combination.

Indeed, LIFE could well be the dark horse of the competition, ready to upset the well-established Division 1 order.

With 2025 senior students graduating, opponents KWS 1sts will sport a young, fit side, ready to fire. KWS has the athleticism of Grace Tancred to call on in defence and the composed versatility of Lucy Atkinson in the mid-court. Coach Em Williams predicts a great game with both teams wanting to make a statement to start the season.

OHS Hornets v Hawks Royal Hotel:

The final game of the round sees OHS Hornets and Hawks Royal Hotel battling it out in a showcase of emerging talent. Both teams have experienced a turnover of more seasoned players. So, the 3.05 pm match will feature two young teams, loaded with some of Orange’s most promising talent.

Only Ryley Simmons, Macy Maunder and Hayley Baird return from Hawks’ 2025 season, with the untested new Royals drawing on their leadership and experience. But don’t underestimate the focus and composure of the likes of incoming Charlotte Spruce. There is some serious young talent in this squad.

Royals Coach Taylah McKenzie says the key will be to begin with high intensity and create early opportunities.

Opponents OHS Hornets is yet another team on the build, boasting some classy representative talent. Meakah Chippendale is a gifted defence, dangerous in both the circle and mid-court. Abi Roberts is another who has already proven her worth both ends of the court. Joining Meakah in defence will be dynamic, first-time Hornet, young Tessa Hill. This is a side in development, but with the coaching guile of Tegan Dray, you’d be brave to rule them out.

Expect an absorbing match that should be fast, skilful and hard-fought.

Hawks DVM Embroidery - BYE:

Rounding out the Division 1 is Hawks DVM Embroidery, who have a Round 1 bye. The side has depth and experience in returning players like Shooter Nyassa Campbell, plus an injection of youthful enthusiasm from five Div 1 debutants. According to Captain-Coach Emily Evans, DVM aims to be a team no one should underestimate.

A rematch of the 2025 Grand Final and a first glimpse of our rising stars going head-to-head. What better way to kick-start netball season 2026!