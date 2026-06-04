In Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News, the Club would like to congratulate Peter Lange and Peter Stewart, on making it to the Quarter Finals in the Men’s Champion of Champions Pairs State Playoffs. You both have made the club immensely proud of your achievements. Well done!

Rookie Singles and Pairs are now open for nominations. If you have registered after April 2024, you are eligible to take part. See Jim Finn for further information.

The Ladies Club have invited the men to play in their Thursday morning comp. Names can be added to their list in the alcove on the right-hand side of the bench by Wednesday, or call Trish Wilson on 0400 379 294 before 9am. Dress code is neat casual.

Tuesday, 26th May socials were washed out with some more welcomed rain.

Saturday Socials went ahead on quite a cold day.

Raffle winner was Kev Kelly.

Lucky Rink Winners were Darren Cope (Welcome!), Matt Gamble and Ron Dunn.

Sunday, we held the Post Sectional and Quarter Finals of the Handicap Singles with the following results. Handicap is in parentheses ( ).

Post Sectionals:

(10) P.A. Baker 25 vs (6) R. Windsor 22, Earnest effort by Ray as he was playing with Finny’s bowls and lifter.

(2) W. Carr 25 vs (1) R. Annis-Brown 21.

(10) L. McFadden 25 vs (12) R. Delarue 15.

(7) C. Shaw 25 vs (8 G. Carthew 21.

(0) P. Stewart 25 vs (6) P. Brooking 17.

(1) P. Lange 25 vs (5) M. Rickards 19.

Quarter Finals:

Peter Stewart won on forfeit due to Peter Lange sustaining an injury.

(2) W. Carr 25 vs (10) P.A. Baker 15.

(7) C. Shaw 25 vs (3) I. Carr 15.

(10) L. McFadden 25 vs (7) J. Whaley 19.

Semi Final to be played on Saturday, 13th June 2026.

Linda McFadden vs Wayne Carr and Christine Shaw vs Peter Stewart.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

Saturday 6th and Tuesday 9th June, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!