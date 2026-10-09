Wentworth Women’s Golf News:

The Wentworth Women’s 27-Hole Foursomes Championships last week involved some formidable partnerships playing together to try to win the 2026 championship title. In the end, winners of the Scratch Foursomes – and the champions for 2026 – were that brilliant team of Helen Ross and Shirley Grenfell with a magnificent scratch score of 125.

The ladies played some impressive golf, combined well, and were the most consistent partnership on the day. Individually, these two players are also pretty handy, so it was no surprise to see them win this title back to back; great golfing! Runners-up in the 27-Hole Scratch were Taua Holmes and Alice McKeowen with a score of 140. They also had their moments, enjoyed some great golf in patches, and played very consistently. Well done!

Winners of the 27-Hole Handicap event were Lorraine Swain and Janine Wilson with a very good score of net 102. These two players really played some incredible golf, and they were very excited with their win. Runners-up were Sue Hennessy and Janet Davenport, just one shot back on net 103. They also played some great golf.

Nearest-the-pin prizes were won by Kerry Bruton (on the third and 13th), Sandra Jarman on the fifth, and Di Selwood on the sixth. The drive-and-pitch prizes were won by Janine Wilson on the ninth and Taua Holmes on the 17th. In upcoming news, the Monthly Medal will be played this Saturday. However, next Wednesday there will be no golf, as the course will be closed for green renovations. Have a great week!