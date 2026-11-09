Rugby Union have claimed first points in their opening round Bonnor Cup match against Orange CYMS at Wade Park on Friday night, October 30.

Batting first, CYMS batsmen struggled against the bowling of their Bathurst counterparts, with Sam MacPherson taking an impressive 5/14 bowled out CYMS for 116.

CYMS bowlers took up the challenges in the second innings and had the visitors at 8/79 after 12 overs, before Michael Anderson and Adam Callaghan settled in for a 40-run partnership to secure victory.