Duntryleague Women’s Golf News:

Last Tuesday, an eager group of women played in fresh but sunny conditions for a Two-Person 18-hole Ambrose event. This event included a 9-hole Ambrose qualifier for the regional and then the state final.

The generous sponsors for the day were members Beryl Pearce and Helen Goodacre.

Winners for the day were Sally Kay and Jo Hunter with a combined Ambrose score of 63.75. Runners up were Susan Fenwick and Michelle Paul with a score of 67.5. Well done to all the women who played!

This Tuesday marked the last week for donations by the women members to Foodcare in Orange. A large variety of foods have been donated over the past three weeks, and thanks to all who generously gave to this very worthy cause.