March Monthly Medal Day: In perfect conditions last Tuesday, March 17, 56 players contested the Monthly Medal in conjunction with the second round of the 72-hole women’s championship.

Our appreciation goes to the generous sponsor for this day, the Tony Leahey Motor Group.

Winners of the prestigious medals were: Division 1 - Sally Kay with a nett 72; Division 2 - Gay Stone, 67 nett; and Division 3 - Heather Grant, 65 nett.

Runners-up were Michelle Paul, Elizabeth Nist and Pauline Jani. Congratulations to you all!

Medals were presented by Matthew Greatbatch, representing Tony Leahey Motor Group.

Stay tuned for the results of the upcoming third round of championships on Sunday, 22nd March and the final round on Tuesday, 24th March.

Duntryleague Women on Tour:

A fantastic result for our Duntryleague women at the recent NSW Seniors Championship!

The championship was held across Wollongong and Links Shell Cove and featured a strong field of senior women from across Australia, including three of the top five senior women in the world amateur rankings.

We are proud to say that Sally Kay, Susan Fenwick and Jo Hunter all made the cut into the top 33 players, with Sally finishing 9th and Susan finishing 8th overall in challenging conditions.

A special congratulations to Sally, who also won her age group, while Sally and Jo combined to come 5th in the NSW Senior Foursomes Medal.

An outstanding effort from all three women representing Duntryleague so strongly on the state stage!