There are several Stars this week, commencing with the Thursday 7.30pm league, where there are two; these being Samantha Morris, with 117 over average, and Kerry Hogan with 112 over average, they were followed by Blake Frecklington from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 133 over average, then came Casey Perry from the Wednesday 6.20pm league with 136 over average for the series.

Not to be ignored, there was also Kerry Hogan from the Thursday 6.00pm league with 116 over average, and he was followed by David Jameson from the Thursday 9.45am league with 112 over average, and finally, there was Gail Perry from the Monday 7.30pm league with 111 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Casey Perry, who scored a great 136 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week was Samson Hammond, who scored 232 (PB). As this score was 82 over average Samson was named Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

Of course there were many trying outdo Samson, among these were Hugo Belmonte 211, Ben Walsh 228, Casey Perry 246, Blake Frecklington 243, Brock Gallagher 213, Dean Wells 260, Tash Brett 213, Bayley Swallow 208, Travis McMahon 245, Joshua Johnstone 213, Josh Thornton 249, Sam Bennett 232, David Quinlan 215, Kerry Hogan 222 (PB), Ben Lees 248, Will Peate 202, Jacinda Wood 216 and Keilan Holder 213 (PB), Steve Eslick 235, Hayden Swallow 215,

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Gail Perry who scored 171 (PB). As this score was 49 over average and part of her 111 over average for the series Gail was named the first Female of Note for May hoping the win the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions.

Of course there are plenty feeling the hungry among them being Brayden Davies 174, Bradley Johnson 142, Sheree Ryan 161, Matt Harris 155, Ray Kable 156, Linda Justin 169, Alan Westendorf 182, Jill Beadle 185, Dianne Gee 167, Denise Eslick 162, Vanessa Kelly 143, Vicki Matthew 145, Alex Lang 163, Stewart Chapman 147, Zach Osborne 165 and John Burton 177.

Then there was Tahlia Brown 167, Lucas Budd 140 Emma McCulloch 120, Matt Bryant 165, Nick Culverson 194, Nick Millar 191, David Jameson 191, Edward Hoogenboom 194, Oscar Christofferson 187 and Samantha Morris 150, Ian Middleton 192, Marilyn Schwenke 192, Kristy Losanno 154, Sue Pagett 178 and Liz Weston 111, Andrew Johnson 194, Yvonne Daniels 141.

The first Man of the Moment for May was Casey Perry, who scored 244, which was 64 over average and part of his 136 over average for the series.