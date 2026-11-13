PHOTO
Emotions were high during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.
Some highlights were: Jon Shiner remaining unbeaten in his debut season; the unpopular Grant Michell upsetting the crowd by winning his match; Lindsay Mahlo upsetting his little brother Morgan in a marathon match.
Div 1
Glenn A def George E 3-0
Lindsay M def Morgan M 3-2
Josh C def Frank C 3-2
Mark G def Jack P 3-1
Div 2
Grant M def Nathan G 3-0
Hamish C def Chris E 3-1
Darren W def Will R 3-0
Nathan A def Dave W 3-0
Div 3
Belinda T def Jason D 3-0
John F def Rob B 3-0
Mick T def James C 3-1
Brendon A def Tom S 3-0
Div 4
Jon S def Angela W 3-0
Clint W def Brett M 3-0
Mitch C def Brett Q 3-0
Riley W def Kym K 3-0
Div 5
John F def Gill H 3-2
Jacob W def Niyo S 3-0
Roshan N def Jack G 3-0
John H def Bec C 3-1
Div 6
Robyn C def Angus F 3-0
Howard W def Will F 3-0
Steve B def Alex W 3-0
Scott S def Kate W 3-0