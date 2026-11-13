Emotions were high during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.

Some highlights were: Jon Shiner remaining unbeaten in his debut season; the unpopular Grant Michell upsetting the crowd by winning his match; Lindsay Mahlo upsetting his little brother Morgan in a marathon match.

Div 1

Glenn A def George E 3-0

Lindsay M def Morgan M 3-2

Josh C def Frank C 3-2

Mark G def Jack P 3-1

Div 2

Grant M def Nathan G 3-0

Hamish C def Chris E 3-1

Darren W def Will R 3-0

Nathan A def Dave W 3-0

Div 3

Belinda T def Jason D 3-0

John F def Rob B 3-0

Mick T def James C 3-1

Brendon A def Tom S 3-0

Div 4

Jon S def Angela W 3-0

Clint W def Brett M 3-0

Mitch C def Brett Q 3-0

Riley W def Kym K 3-0

Div 5

John F def Gill H 3-2

Jacob W def Niyo S 3-0

Roshan N def Jack G 3-0

John H def Bec C 3-1

Div 6

Robyn C def Angus F 3-0

Howard W def Will F 3-0

Steve B def Alex W 3-0

Scott S def Kate W 3-0