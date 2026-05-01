Wentworth Ladies Golf results for April 22: 18-Hole Stroke, April Monthly Medal.

We all enjoyed another glorious day of golf on a well-manicured layout. The April Monthly Medal was up for grabs, and it was a very close finish.

There was much excitement when the Monthly Medal Winner announced was Kerry Bruton, who played brilliantly to finish with a net 69. This is one of Kerry’s best rounds in a while, and she was extremely happy with the way she played and the win. Congratulations on a wonderful round of golf!

A Grade winner was Di Rodgers who played some outstanding golf to finish with a very steady net 73, well played. Runner-up was Helen Ross, who finished with a great net 74. Helen has been playing some consistent good golf of late, and third place went to Ophelia Heffeman with a very nice net 78 on a count back.

B Grade was won by Robyn Forrester who played some spectacular shots and finished with a very nicely played net 69, just pipped at the post on a count back for the medal. Robyn was very happy with her game. Congratulations on a wonderful round. Runner-up was Wendy McIntyre with a net 71. She hit some great shots and was very steady, good golfing, and third place went to Lesley Wright with a net 77, well done.

C Grade winner was Shirley Buckler who found some form to finish with a very impressive net 71, well played Shirley. Runner-up was Vicki Burke, who had a sensational round to finish with net 72. She has been on holiday, so the relaxed mood must have carried over! Third place went to Coral Britt, who is one of our most consistent players, finishing with a nice net 73.

Scratch winners were A Grade Lee Pickett 87, B Grade Rachel Kelly 95, and C Grade Leone Dalton 108

Nearest the Pins were won by Kerrie Rossetto (5th), Helen Ross (6th,) Taua Holmes (13th), and the Drive & Pitch won by Trish Harvey (17th) and Katrina Ferris (9th).

Ball Competition winners were Sue Healey, Shirley Grenfell, Sue Hennessy, Taua Holmes, Kerry Bruton, Robyn Cannon, and Ophelia Heffeman

Congratulations to Trish Harvey who won her very close individual matchplay match against Shirley Grenfell 1 up after going up the 19th. Trish now advances to the final and will play the winner of the next match between Tayla Harvey and Helen Ross. Good luck and play well. Watch this space.

Good luck to our Pennant Team who is travelling to West Wyalong this Friday. Play well and enjoy your day.

Next week we will be playing an 18-hole Stableford and the Western District Spoon. The two best net scores in each grade will get the opportunity to travel to finals day to represent Wentworth on Friday, September 18. If unavailable on that date, we will go down the result list.

Have a great week and enjoy the photos. The course is full of spectacular colour at the moment.