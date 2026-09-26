A chilly evening meant more value for shots in the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.

The highlights of the evening were Morgan Mahlo beating his brother Lindsay in three games, John Ford upsetting Gill Hay in five games, and Belinda Thurtell losing to Jason Darcy in three games.

Results for Wednesday, September 16.

Div 1: Glenn A def George E 3-0; Morgan M def Lindsay M 3-0; Josh C def Frank C 3-0; and Mark G def Jack P 3-1.

Div 2: Grant M def Nathan G 3-0; Hamish C def Chris E 3-1; Nathan A def Dave W 3-0; and Will R def Darren W 3-0.

Div 3: Jason D def Belinda T 3-1; Rob B def John F 3-2; Mick T def James C 3-1; and Tom S def Brendon A 3-0.

Div 4: Jon S def Angela W 3-0; Brett M def Clint W 3-0; Mitch C def Brett Q 3-0; and Kym K def Riley W 3-0.

Div 5: John F def Gill H 3-2; Jacob W def Niyo S 3-0; Jack G def Roshan N 3-0; and John H def Bec C 3-0.

Div 6: Angus F def Robyn C 3-0; Will F def Howard 3-0; Alex W def Steve B 3-0; andScott S def Kate W 3-0.