A busy week, so get going with a look at the Wednesday 7.30pm league where Travis McMahon scored 155 over average, and he was followed by Kerry Hogan from Thursday 6.00pm league with 148 over average, then came Brock Gallagher from the Monday 7.30pm league with 138 over average, and he was chased by Garry Hildebrandt from the Thursday 9.45am league with 129 over average, then there was Lachlan Turner from the Monday 6.30pm league with 109 over average and finally there was Layla Clough from the Monday Maniacs with 105 over average for the series.

Star Bowler for the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of the Race Track Car Wash was Travis McMahon who scored that wonderful 155 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week and winner of the three free practice games was Simon Wright who scored a great 234 (PB), which was 80 over average.

Of course there plenty of bowlers trying to beat Simon among them were Lachlan Turner 237, Luke Hannon 220, Josh Johnstone 226, Brock Gallagher 268, Casey Perry 245, Matthew Woodham 225, Rachel Johnstone 200, Khye Downey 223, Hudson Howard 221, Nick Flannery 286, Steve Eslick a pair of 221s, Will Mastronardi 207, Xavier Mason 234, Travis McMahon 298, Sam Bennett 235, Nick Millar 208, Joel Katynia 217, Verona Gavin 210, Garry Hildebrandt 202, Kerry Hogan 220 (PB), Ben Howard 225, Patrick Govier 233 and Dean Wells 223.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the Open Order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Zach Osborne who scored an admirable 194 (PB) which was 63 over average.

Among those feeling the pangs of hunger were Brayden Davies 169. Tyson Morris 186, Linda Justin 176, Denise Eslick 152, Colin Parsons 163, Derek Metzger a pair of 179s, Julie Hoogenboom 181, Michael Carroll 157, Richard Saunders 154, Layla Clough 114 (PB), Kate Randell 150, Koen Roberts 192, Jayden Osborne 176, Sophie Jones 154, Oscar Christofferson 183, Isaac Clifton 195, Damien Perry 187, Will Peate 196, Tahlia Brown 171, Edward Hoogenboom 188, Tracey Brown 144, Janita Perry 171, Sharon Hogan 143 and Nicholas Culverson 176.

There was no Junior of the Week due to school holidays. But no doubt there will be one when schools go back.

The second Female of Note for July and hoping to win the Gift Certificate from MJ’s-All Occasions was Layla Clough who scored 114 (PB), which was 58 over average and part of her 105 over average for the series.

The second Man of the Moment for July and next in line, hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts, was Travis McMahon who scored 298, which was 90 over average and part of his 155 over average for the series.