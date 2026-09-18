Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

Hello Bowlers!

There will be no social bowls this Saturday 19TH September as City Vs Country is being held at Orange City Bowling Club.

A reminder that Maree has started a group of retired bowlers from the Old Newstead and Country Club crew that meet each week at the Country Club. Usually on a Thursday.

Their next get-together will be on Thursday 17th September at 10am. All are welcome to attend.

Nominations for the Committee are now open. The AGM will be held on the 31st October, with members arriving at 10:30 for sign-in for a 11am start.

On Tuesday, 47 social bowlers and one 2nd Round Singles Championship game on a very nice day.

Raffle winners: Bill Keogh, Tony Hoy and Jim Duffy.

Lucky rink winners: Nev Seton, Roy Leonard and Luke Taylor.

Unfortunates’ rink: Jim Hill, Rob Delarue and Matt McMullen.

Consolation winners: Graham Pitt, Linda McFadden and Peter Brooking.

Singles Championship game: Kev Kelly - 25 def Christine Shaw - 13.

On Saturday, there were 22 bowlers and two 2nd-round Singles Championship game bowlers on the green and four teams playing in the Millthorpe “Greenkeepers Day Triples Tournament”

Raffle winners: Maree Haigh-Cole.

Lucky rink winners: Carol Brooking, Col Rosser and P.A. Baker.

2nd Round Singles Championships:

Andrew Reynolds - 25 def Bernie King – 11.

Brad Lamont - 25 def Ian Carr – 14.

NO SOCIAL BOWLS SATURDAY, Tuesday 22nd September. Please call, Jim Finn 0418 651 382, Peter Wright 0427 813 220, or the club 6361 3210.

Names in by 11:30 am for a 12:30pm start.

Happy Bowling!