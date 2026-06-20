Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls News: On Thursday, June 11, 14 ladies and men enjoyed a morning of social bowls and a game of Major Singles Championships.

Carol, Helen, and Pete defeated Lorraine, Verna, and Julie. Kathy, Jane, and Yvonne defeated Michelle, Annette, and Trish.

In the Championship game, congratulations went to Judy who was victorious over Val.

On Friday, June 5, 18 ladies enjoyed a lovely lunch and a few drinks at the Parkview Hotel. Thank you to Lorraine, our social director extraordinaire, for organising the lunch. Our next outing will be high tea at the Nile Street Cafe.

A reminder that the Annual Country vs City Championships have been delayed till the 19th September due to wet weather. Please put your name on the list in the alcove again if you would still like to participate.

Remember that practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing 10.30am at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish at 0400379294 or Jane at 0419620077 for further information.

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